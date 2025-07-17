Why was Jesse Metcalfe turned down in ‘Vampire Diaries’ audition?

American actor Jesse Metcalfe revealed he auditioned for a role in CW’s ‘The Vampire Diaries’, but lost out on the opportunity for being ‘too nice’.

In his latest interview, on Tori Spelling’s ‘misSPELLING’ podcast, actor Jesse Metcalfe, best known for his portrayal of John Rowland in ‘Desperate Housewives’, revealed that he tried to get cast in ‘The Vampire Diaries’ but heard from a CW executive that he is ‘too nice to play a vampire’.

When Spelling joked that Metcalfe, 46, is a great fit to play Jacob the werewolf (essayed by Taylor Lautner) in the ‘Twilight’ movies, he went on to divulge, “I’ll never forget, a really high-up executive at CW was like, ‘You could never play a vampire because you have too nice of a face.’”

“That’s what she said to me. She said, ‘You look like too nice of a guy to play a vampire,'” Metcalfe reiterated, and quipped, “I’m not really that nice. I got a lot of edge.”

Notably, Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder led the supernatural series, ‘The Vampire Diaries’, by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec, which ran for eight seasons, spanning over 170 episodes and nine years, from 2009 till 2017.

