Jessica Alba, Danny Ramirez spotted holding hands in NYC

American divorced actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba and actor Danny Ramirez caused a stir for the followers as the duo came out hand-in-hand in iconic New York City (NYC) for dinner.

On Monday, September 15, 2025, the duo, who first sparked relationship rumors in July of this year, was spotted visiting the Corner Store in New York City.

The famously known celebrities were accompanied by their close friends along with co-stars Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers during the night out.

The Fantastic Four starlet was smiling in her simple style, which had a brown shirt, wide-legged jeans, a jacket, boots, and handbags in the same shade.

Furthermore, the 32-year-old prominent actor wore a dark T-shirt under a navy jacket, light-wash ripped jeans, and sneakers, complete with a trucker hat.

However, it is pertinent to note that the widely known star Jessica Alba began dating after officially splitting with her former husband, citing irreconcilable differences earlier this year in February.

In July, a story said that the currently dating couple was “having a good time together” when boarding a flight from Cancún, Mexico, to Los Angeles, gaining attention.

Subsequently, the couple acknowledged their whirlwind affair on July 25, 2025, by sharing a photo of a PDA-filled occasion in Los Angeles.

It is amazing to know that Jessica and Danny have not yet officially issued any statement regarding their quietly ongoing relationship.

