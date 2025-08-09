web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, August 9, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Jessica Alba’s ex Cash Warren enjoys dinner date with 20-year-younger model

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

At least six months after divorce from Jessica Alba, her film producer ex-husband, Cash Warren, seems to have finally moved on, as he was spotted on a dinner date with a much-younger model, Hana Sun Doerr.

While actor-entrepreneur Jessica Alba, 44, has been out and about with her new beau, fellow Marvel actor Danny Ramirez, 32, for the past couple of months, her ex-husband, Cash Warren, who confirmed his singlehood last month, has seemingly started to explore his options, months after she filed for divorce.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

As spotted on Wednesday, August 7, Warren, 46, stepped out on a dinner date with a 20-year-younger model, Hana Sun Doerr, 26, in Los Angeles.

In the photos captured outside the restaurant, Warren can be seen in a no-fuss attire, comprising a simple white t-shirt and blue jeans, paired with a purple jacket and sneakers. On the other hand, the young model donned a black tank top and blue jeans for the date night, topped with a leather jacket.

Also Read: Cash Warren reacts to ex-wife Jessica Alba’s romance with Danny Ramirez

Notably, Warren and Alba, who were married for 17 years and shared three children together – Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7 – confirmed their separation earlier this year, weeks before she filed for divorce in the Los Angeles County court in February.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.