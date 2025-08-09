Jessica Alba’s ex Cash Warren enjoys dinner date with 20-year-younger model

At least six months after divorce from Jessica Alba, her film producer ex-husband, Cash Warren, seems to have finally moved on, as he was spotted on a dinner date with a much-younger model, Hana Sun Doerr.

While actor-entrepreneur Jessica Alba, 44, has been out and about with her new beau, fellow Marvel actor Danny Ramirez, 32, for the past couple of months, her ex-husband, Cash Warren, who confirmed his singlehood last month, has seemingly started to explore his options, months after she filed for divorce.

As spotted on Wednesday, August 7, Warren, 46, stepped out on a dinner date with a 20-year-younger model, Hana Sun Doerr, 26, in Los Angeles.

In the photos captured outside the restaurant, Warren can be seen in a no-fuss attire, comprising a simple white t-shirt and blue jeans, paired with a purple jacket and sneakers. On the other hand, the young model donned a black tank top and blue jeans for the date night, topped with a leather jacket.

Notably, Warren and Alba, who were married for 17 years and shared three children together – Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7 – confirmed their separation earlier this year, weeks before she filed for divorce in the Los Angeles County court in February.