Orca trainer Jessica Radcliffe whale attack video goes viral with a rumour

WASHINGTON: A story went viral online claiming that orca trainer Jessica Radcliffe was killed by the killer whale she had trained during a marine show.

However, the claim is false. No such incident has occurred, and no evidence supports the story.

The hoax, which identifies a woman as “orca trainer Jessica Radcliffe,” appears to have originated from fabricated news articles and several videos circulating on Facebook, TikTok, and Reddit.

These posts, paired with sensational headlines alleging Radcliffe’s death. However, AI experts have confirmed that the videos and images are AI-generated. The scan from AI-generated content detection websites also confirmed the videos are AI-generated.

Moreover, fact-checks by multiple news outlets and verification by fact-checking organisations confirmed that no trainer named Jessica Radcliffe is employed at any major marine park or aquarium, and no recent fatalities involving orcas have been reported. Searches of public records, press releases, and official marine park statements yielded no evidence of such an incident.

Experts note that this type of hoax frequently resurfaces online, exploiting the widely known history of orca-related accidents to attract attention. “These fabricated death stories are designed to shock and go viral quickly, even though they have no basis in fact,” experts said.

The spread of the false claim underscores ongoing concerns about misinformation on social media. Platforms such as Facebook and X have been urged to remove the misleading posts, which continue to rack up thousands of shares and comments.

Authorities and marine life advocates are urging the public to verify information before sharing it. “A quick check with reputable news sources can prevent misinformation from spreading,” they advised.