The Pakistan government has significantly reduced jet fuel price, raising expectations of lower airfares for domestic and international travellers, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The price of jet fuel has been cut by Rs111.44 per litre, bringing the new rate down to Rs330.22 per litre.

According to aviation industry sources, the reduction is likely to ease operational costs for airlines and could lead to a decrease in ticket prices in the coming weeks.

Officials said airlines are expected to benefit from lower fuel expenses following the latest revision in petroleum prices.

Industry sources noted that jet fuel had been priced at Rs188 per litre before the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East, adding that airline operators still consider the current rate comparatively high.

The government had earlier introduced major changes to petroleum prices on 9 May 2026, sharply increasing jet fuel prices while reducing the cost of light diesel oil.

At the time, jet fuel prices were raised by Rs53.11 per litre, pushing the rate to Rs441.66 per litre.

On Friday, the governmentas announced a petrol price cut of Rs5 per litre, offering fresh relief to consumers facing continued economic pressure across the country.

Under the latest revision, the petrol price was reduced by Rs5 per litre.

Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel had also been slashed by Rs5 per litre, taking the new diesel rate to Rs409.58 per litre.

Officials said the reduction was made under the government’s fortnightly fuel price review mechanism, which takes into account fluctuations in international oil prices and exchange rate movements.