ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday revised the prices of jet fuel and light diesel oil following recent changes in petroleum product prices in Pakistan.

According to an official notification, the price of jet fuel has been increased by Rs53.11 per litre, taking the new price to Rs441.66 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of light diesel oil has been reduced by Rs21.07 per litre, bringing the new rate down to Rs265.84 per litre.

A day earlier, the government also increased the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel.

The price of petrol was raised by Rs 14.92 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs 414.78 per litre.

Simultaneously, the government hiked the price of high-speed diesel by Rs 15, with the new price climbing to Rs 414.58 per litre.

Read More: Petrol price in Pakistan— May 09, 2026

The government has officially issued a notification confirming the uptick in petroleum prices.

It is the fourth time since the Iran War that the government has increased the prices of the petroleum products in the country.