web analytics
24.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

JetBlue still in talks with multiple airlines for partnership

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

NEW YORK: JetBlue Airways said on Wednesday that it is still in talks with multiple airlines to establish a partnership and is willing to allocate more funds to get a deal done.

In November, the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the U.S. Department of Justice in blocking the JetBlue and American Airlines’ “Northeast Alliance,” which had allowed the two carriers to coordinate flights and pool revenue.

“When I look at the benefits that we got from the partnership we had, I think that’s something that’s attractive for us,” JetBlue President Martin St. George told the audience at the Barclays 42nd Annual Industrial Select Conference in Miami, Florida.

The biggest benefit of a partnership would be improving the utility of the company’s loyalty points for customers which trails multiple competitors, he said.

“If we find a deal that’s accretive, we’ll absolutely do it,” St. George said, adding that the company is looking forward to letting the Northeast Alliance “play out in the original design.”

The Justice Department under the Biden Administration argued that the alliance would hurt consumers, saying the partnership eliminated incentives for American to cut prices to lure customers from JetBlue, a historically disruptive rival with often lower fares.

St. George said there is money in its JetForward plan allocated for partnership but said if the number had to change, the company will provide a guide, adding that a financier would be good for the airline.

The company said its JetForward initiatives included priorities to improve the company’s reliability, network, product and financial future, targeting $800 million to $900 million for incremental EBIT through 2027.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.