Man kills niece in name of ‘honour’

JHELUM: In shocking incident of honour killing has taken place in Jhelum, where a 16-year-old girl was allegedly shot dead by her uncle, ARY News reported citing police.

According to police reports, the man, who has since fled the scene, committed the heinous crime in the name of “honor”.

The police have registered a case against the uncle on the complaint of the girl’s father. The victim was found dead on the road, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Earlier last year, two sisters, who contracted free will marriages, were killed in the name of honour in Vehari.

The two sisters had married boys they loved against the wishes of their family. They were brought back due to a decision made by a “Panchayat,” according to the District Police Officer (DPO).

The police said that the sisters were killed by their father, brother, and uncle in honour killing. The incident occurred within the limits of Machiwal police station.

