Children among three killed in Jhelum truck-motorcycle collision

ISLAMABAD: At least three persons including two children were killed on the spot after a deadly crash between a truck, a van and a motorcycle near Fazlabad in Jhelum, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, Rescue officials said that tragic incident occurred near Fazlabad in Jhelum, resulting in the loss of at least three lives, including two children.

The accident occurred due to collision between a truck, a van, and a motorcycle, rescue officials informed. Rescue teams and police promptly arrived at the scene of the accident near Fazlabad in Jhelum, providing critical assistance.

The injured and deceased were carefully shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention and further procedures. The authorities are likely investigating the cause of the crash to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Earlier, at least five wedding guests died, while 12 others were injured in a Nawabshah car-truck collision.As per details, the incident occurred in Nawabshah, where a car carrying wedding guests rammed into a truck, leaving two dead initially.

However, three more succumbed to injuries, taking the death toll to five, and 12 others sustained injuries.Moreover, police officials said that three injured are in critical condition whereas the truck driver has been arrested.