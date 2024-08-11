Six killed in bus-vehicle collision in Jhang

BHAKKAR: A devastating accident occurred on Jhang Road near Mankera, where a bus collided with a car, resulting in the deaths of six people – including three children, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The rescue officials claimed that the tragic incident also left one woman injured, who was quickly shifted to THQ Mankera for medical treatment.

Rescue officials report that the victims in the car were all members of the same family, traveling from Mankera to visit their loved ones.

Earlier to this, at least five wedding guests died, while 12 others were injured in a Nawabshah car-truck collision.

As per details, the incident occurred in Nawabshah, where a car carrying wedding guests rammed into a truck, leaving two dead initially.

However, three more succumbed to injuries, taking the death toll to five, and 12 others sustained injuries.

Moreover, police officials said that three injured are in critical condition whereas the truck driver has been arrested.

In a tragic incident, five individuals lost their lives while 17 others sustained injuries after a van returning from a marriage ceremony rammed into a tractor-trolley parked on the roadside.

According to the details, the incident occurred in Dunyapur, a tehsil of Punjab’s Lodhran District, where a passenger van returning after attending a marriage ceremony from Shujaabād collided with a tractor trolly parked on the roadside.