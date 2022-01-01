Jhelum woman confesses to killing three minor daughters

JHELUM: The woman, who attempted to commit suicide after killing her three minor daughters, recorded her testimony to the police on Saturday, ARY News reported

In her statement, the woman confessed to killing her three minor daughters before the police investigators. She claimed that she stabbed herself first before murdering her daughters.

The woman said that she was facing financial issues and domestic violence. Police registered a case against the woman following a complaint filed by the deceased children’s grandmother.

Funeral prayer of the deceased minor girls aged 2, 3 and 5 years was offered in Jhelum’s Hiranpur village.

Earlier in the day, a woman attempted suicide in Jhelum district of the Punjab province after allegedly killing three of her minor girls,

The police while detailing the entire episode said that the incident was reported in a native village of Hiranpur in Jhelum where a woman murdered her three minor girls over a domestic dispute. “The girls were aged two, three, and five-year-old,” they said.

The police further shared that the mother of three also tried to commit suicide after the murders and had been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

“The father of the children is currently in shock,” they said.

Similar incidents have occurred previously and a woman in September this year allegedly fed poison to her two children after having a minor dispute with her husband in Mandi Bahauddin.

Police said that a six-month-old boy lost his life while receiving medical assistance at Children’s Hospital.