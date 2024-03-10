JI announces million march towards US embassy

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) announced to carry out a million march toward the United States embassy on the 27th of Ramadan to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine, ARY News reported.

Addressing a Gaza Solidarity March in Islamabad, JI Ameer Sirajul Haq said that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has also failed to play its due role for Palestinians and just is restricted to statements only.

“Our parliament also passed ineffective resolutions and now the lawmakers don’t even talk about the situation of Gaza,” he added.

Sirajul Haq said that millions of people would be marching towards the American embassy on the 27th of Ramadan.

Speaking on the political situation in Pakistan, the JI chief said that the economy of the country cannot improve till the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are in power.

“These two families have ruined Pakistan and the country cannot be put on the path of prosperity until they are removed from power,” Sirajul Haq added.

He said that newly elected President Asif Ali Zardari took the oath with all those who looted the country around him.

Speaking on the occasion, JI leader Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said that Israel is carrying out a massacre in in Palestine. He said that the United States vetoed the ceasefire resolution three times in the United Nations.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said that unlike the rulers, the people of America and Europe have supported Palestine.

Read More: Siraj demands CEC Sultan Raja’s resignation

Earlier on March 2, Sirajul Haq demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Akram Raja after his ‘failure’ to conduct free and fair General Elections, in 2024

JI chief Sirajul Haq said that the Election Commission of Pakistan has failed to conduct free and fair elections.

“The government formed with fake mandate after the rigging in elections,” Sirajul Haq. He said that all institutions have to obey the constitution to bring stability to the country.

The JI chief said that the people of Pakistan have given their decision on February 8, asserting that the same must be accepted