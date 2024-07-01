JI announces sit-in against inflated electricity bills, increase in taxes

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced a sit-in against inflated electricity bills and increase in taxes in Islamabad on July 12.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, JI Emir, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman Butt criticised the incumbent government for increasing taxes and electricity tariff in the budget 2024-25.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said youth of Pakistan are dejected with the current situation and leaving the country for a better future.

The JI emir alleged current rulers are looting the resources of the country by ‘occupying’ the power.

Announcing sit-in protest in Islamabad, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman appealed masses to come out of their houses for their rights.

He also asked the government to lower power tariff and taxes.

Earlier on June 16, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said that the salaried class has paid 360 billion rupees in tax, while feudal paid only four billion rupees.

Commenting on budget while addressing a press conference here, JI Ameer questioned, how much tax imposed over the feudal class.

“On questioning, they said, they have increased salaries of the government employees,” Hafiz Naeem said. “The private sector have many times more employees than the government employees,” he retorted.