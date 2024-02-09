25.9 C
Friday, February 9, 2024
JI announces sit-in outside ECP, RO offices over ‘unfair’ results

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced sit-in protests outside the Election Commission and RO offices, demanding a thorough review of the results of the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

As per the details, all three Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) National Assembly candidates raised concerns about the results on the general election 2024 and announced to hold the protest.

The party has submitted formal requests to rectify the results in accordance with Form 45, raising concerns about the accuracy and fairness of the election outcome.

Form 45 is a critical document in the election process, and contains the consolidated statement of the results of the count in a polling station.

