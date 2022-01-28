JI ends sit-in after successful talks with Sindh govt on LG law

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced to end its sit-in after successful talks with the Sindh government over a controversial local government (LG) law, ARY News reported on Friday.

The announcement to end 29-day long sit-in was made by JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman in the wee hours of Friday night after successful talks with a delegation of the Sindh government.

A delegation of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was led by Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Shah comprising Dr Asim and Waqar Mehdi arrived at the JI sit-in camp for talks with JI leadership.

Speaking to newsmen, Nasir Hussain Shah said that PPP and Jamaat-e-Islami have agreed to empower the mayor of Karachi.

The two sides also reached an agreement, according to which the mayor will head the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board while educational institutions and hospitals will be handed over to the Local Bodies. Shah requested the JI leadership to end the sit-in as their demands have been met by the provincial government.

Read more: SIT-IN AGAINST LG LAW: JI GIVES TWO-DAY ULTIMATUM TO SINDH GOVT

He added the majority of the demands are met with consensus and negotiations will continue on the other matters to reach consensus.

Addressing the sit-in, Hajif Naeemur Rehman congratulated the participants for their movement for empowering Karachi and added they took to the streets for basic rights, not for point-scoring.

He also announced to end the sit-in and added there will be no road blockage today.

The two-day ultimatum given by JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman came to an end on Thursday midnight in which he asked the Sindh government to accept the demands of the protestors, otherwise, the sit-ins would be expanded to other parts of the metropolis.

Comments