Disputed LG law: Progress made in backdoor talks between JI, Sindh govt

KARACHI: The prolonged sit-in of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) against the controversial local government (LG) law has appeared to bear fruit as progress was made in backdoor talks between the protesting political party and the Sindh government, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has been protesting for 27 days outside the Sindh Assembly building to mount pressure on the provincial government to withdraw the disputed LG law.

Sources told ARY News that the backdoor talks between JI and the Sindh government have made a progress as the provincial authorities indicated to be inclined to give powers of some key municipal institutions to the mayor.

It is expected that at least three key institutions will be given under the supervision of the mayor in the LG law, sources added.

The development was witnessed after the failure of many rounds of dialogues between JI and Sindh government representatives. Sources said that the central leadership of the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has played a crucial role in the success of the talks with JI.

It was learnt that some PPP ministers have expressed displeasure for not being included in the government’s dialogue team. Sources said that the JI announcement for organising sit-ins on important routes of Karachi on January 28 (Friday) has also increased the PPP-led government.

It is expected that the talks will reach a conclusive end within the next 48 hours. After the success of the talks, the ongoing sit-in being organised by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will also be concluded.

Earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman had announced the beginning second phase of protest from January 28 by organising sit-ins at exit points and other roads of the city.

The party is going to stage protest sit-ins at the National Highway, Sohrab Goth, Mauripur, Five Star Chowrangi, Hassan Square and other thoroughfares of Karachi.

On January 10, JI and the Sindh government had announced the formation of committees for holding talks. It had been announced that the government side will be represented by Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab, Taj Haider and Waqar Mehdi.

Muslim Pervaiz, MPA Abdul Rasheed and Saifuddin were named for representing the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) during the talks with the provincial government.

