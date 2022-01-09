Anti-LG law sit-in: Sindh govt delegation holds talks with JI leaders

KARACHI: A delegation of the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has met Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leaders to hold talks to end the ongoing sit-in against Sindh Local Government (LG) law, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The sit-in of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has continued for the 10th consecutive day outside the Sindh Assembly which is being led by JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman to protest against the controversial Sindh LG law.

READ: JI SIT-IN: ‘ENTIRE PAKISTAN TO SHOW SOLIDARITY WITH KARACHI ON SUNDAY’

After the completion of the 10th day of the sit-in, the ruling PPP delegation Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah along with Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab and Waqar Mehdi reached to hold talks with JI leadership.

The PPP delegation was welcomed by JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman. From the politico-religious party, Osama Razi, MPA Abdul Rasheed and other central leaders attended the talks.

Both sides have announced the formation of committees for holding talks. The government side will be represented by Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab, Taj Haider and Waqar Mehdi.

Muslim Pervaiz, MPA Abdul Rasheed and Saifuddin will represent Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) during the talks.

The sit-in which is ongoing for the last 10 days, has put pressure upon the government with regard to Sindh’s local councils’ law.

READ: ANTI-LG LAW SIT-IN: JI ANNOUNCES EXPANDING PROTESTS TO DIFFERENT PARTS OF SINDH

Earlier, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman had said that they have decided to continue the sit-in as a protest will be held on Sunday at Karachi’s Sharae Faisal.

JI had earlier announced to expand protests to different parts of Sindh to mount pressure on the provincial government to withdraw the local government law.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had also challenged the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the Sindh High Court (SHC). The petition was moved by JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!