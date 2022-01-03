JI moves court against Sindh LG amendment bill

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami on Monday challenged recently passed Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the Sindh High Court, ARY News reported.

The petition was moved by JI Karachi President Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman

The petitioner maintained that the bill — which was passed on December 11, 2021 — was “illegal and in violation of Article 140A of the Constitution.

In a petition, Hafiz Naeem has demanded the SHC to declare the new amendments in the bill unconstitutional and void.

It must be mentioned here that the Jamaat-e-Islami has been protesting against the local government bill for the last four days in front of the Sindh Assembly in Karachi.

The Sindh Assembly had passed the amendment bill for a new local government (LG) system with a majority amid the strong protest from the opposition.

Opposition parties including Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have strongly criticized the new law.

The assembly also passed the bill for giving powers to the mayor to head Solid Waste Management Board. It is important to mention here that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had rejected the local bodies bill after raising objections.

