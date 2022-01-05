Anti-LG law sit-in: JI announces expanding protests to different parts of Sindh

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced to expand protest demonstration to different parts of Sindh to mount pressure on the provincial government to withdraw the controversial local government (LG) law, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by JI Sindh Ameer Muhammad Hussain Mehanti while addressing the ongoing sit-in to oppose the Sindh LG law.

Muhammad Hussain Mehanti announced that the protest demonstrations will be expanded to all parts of Sindh. He added that JI will hold protest demonstrations in interior parts of Sindh including cities, districts and villages from January 7.

He vowed that JI will continue its struggle to win the fundamental rights of Sindh citizens.

The sit-in of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) outside the Sindh Assembly entered the sixth day today despite the heavy rainfall and cold weather conditions to demand the withdrawal of Sindh LG law.

Earlier on January 3, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had challenged the recently passed Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The petition was moved by JI Karachi President Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman.

The petitioner had maintained that the bill — which was passed on December 11, 2021 — was “illegal and in violation of Article 140A of the Constitution.

In a petition, Hafiz Naeem had demanded the SHC to declare the new amendments in the bill unconstitutional and void.

The Sindh Assembly had passed the amendment bill for a new local government (LG) system with a majority amid the strong protest from the opposition.

Opposition parties including Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and other political parties strongly criticised the new law.

The assembly had also passed the bill for giving powers to the mayor to head Solid Waste Management Board. It is important to mention here that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had rejected to promulgate the LG bill after raising objections.

