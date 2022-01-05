MQM-P decides contacting leaders of divided factions: sources

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to contact the leaders of the divided factions of the political party, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

During the session chaired by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the MQM-P Rabita Committee has held consultations over the current political scenario and the amended laws of the Sindh local government (LG).

Sources told ARY News that MQM-P decided to contact other political parties in Karachi. It has been decided to contact the divided factions of MQM.

The political party will contact Ishratul Ebad Khan, Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal, Muhajir Qaumi Movement (MQM) chief Afaq Ahmed, Farooq Sattar, Salim Haider and others.

The political party also discussed the option to finalise a joint strategy with the support of other political parties to oppose the Sindh LG laws.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by party’s general secretary Ahsan Iqbal visited Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) headquarters in Bahadurabad.

The meeting discussed a range of issues including the recently tabled finance supplementary bill – generally known as mini-budget, rising inflation, Sindh LG bill and other political matters.

During the meeting, the PML-N delegation requested MQM-P – who is an ally of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – to support opposition parties to block the passage of the recently tabled finance supplementary bill, 2021 from parliament.

The PML-N delegation included former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, former Sindh governor Zubair Umar and PML-N Sindh President Shah Muhammad Shah.

The MQM-P delegation comprised party convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Senator Faisal Sabzwari, Kunwar Naveed Jameel and members of the Rabita Committee.

