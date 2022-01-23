Sit-in against LG law: JI gives two-day ultimatum to Sindh govt

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has given a two-day ultimatum to the Sindh government for withdrawing the controversial local government (LG) law besides announcing its next strategy of the ongoing sit-in, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The sit-in of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has entered its 24th consecutive day today to protest against the controversial Sindh LG law. A massive public gathering at the sit-in venue was also attended by JI Pakistan Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq.

Sirajul Haq slammed the ruling political parties in the Centre and Sindh, saying that Karachi is facing discriminative actions due to a nexus of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said that the ruling political party in Sindh, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will face major loss for prolonging to meet the demands of the sit-in. He announced that the PPP-led Sindh government must meet the demands of the Karachiites before February 24, otherwise, JI will hold a sit-in outside Bilawal House.

READ: JI STAGES SIT-IN OF WOMEN AGAINST SINDH LG LAW IN KARACHI

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman gave a two-day ultimatum to the provincial government and announced to hold sit-ins on five key entrance routes of the metropolis. He said that no one will be allowed to use the important entrance routes except ambulances.

He challenged Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari to call an international press conference of journalists and mayors of the megalopolises around the world to brief them with the Sindh LG law in which a mayor would get no powers even to clean garbage or water supply.

He criticised that the PPP press conference would definitely get a place on Guinness World Records.

