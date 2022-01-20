JI stages sit-in of women against Sindh LG law in Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has staged another sit-in of women at Karachi’s University Road to protest against the controversial Sindh local government (LG) law, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The sit-in was attended by thousands of women to protest against the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Sindh for bulldozing the LG bill in the Sindh Assembly.

The sit-in exclusively held by women was staged in connection with the JI’s sit-in being held outside the Sindh Assembly building for the past 21 days.

JI Women Wing General Secretary Durdana Siddiqui, JI Sindh president Rukhahinda Muneeb and JI Karachi president Asma Safeer presided over the sit-in.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, while addressing the female protesters said, his political party has launched a historic and the most prolonged sit-in in the history of Karachi.

READ: JI HOLDS MASSIVE RALLY TO OPPOSE CONTROVERSIAL SINDH LG LAW

He made it clear that the JI welcomes only meaningful dialogues and vowed to continue the struggle for the metropolis without compromising on the due rights of Karachiites.

Reiterating his demands, he said that the megalopolis deserves an empowered local government and would not be able to survive if the federal and provincial governments do not change their policies.

The JI leader said that the city generates 95 per cent of revenue for the province, contributes in revenue for the centre by 70 per cent, it also contributes in exports by 54 per cent and generates 42 per cent of total tax collection in the country.

However, he maintained, the city was facing an acute shortage of water, power, gas and infrastructure crises.

He said that the black local government bill was passed on the basis of majority in the provincial assembly despite the fact that its content was totally in violation of the constitution.

On the 21st day of the sit-in, the JI leader announced that a convention will be held on Sunday, January 23. The convention will be addressed by JI Pakistan Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq.

