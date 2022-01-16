JI holds massive rally to oppose controversial Sindh LG law

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has held a massive rally at Karachi’s Shahrea Faisal to oppose the controversial Sindh local government (LG) law, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has held a protest rally against the controversial Sindh LG law after organising a sit-in outside the provincial assembly’s building continued for 17 days.

While addressing the rally, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that feudal and landlords should leave Karachi. He censured the provincial authorities for depriving Karachi of basic facilities despite paying huge taxes.

READ: ANTI-LG LAW SIT-IN: SINDH GOVT DELEGATION HOLDS TALKS WITH JI LEADERS

He said that Karachiites are now awakening to get their rights and powers. He appealed to the people of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to support the Karachiites’ campaign. Naeemur Rehman said that the prosperity and development of Punjab and KP provinces are also linked to the development of Karachi.

During the rally, some protestors tried to block the second track of arterial Shahrea Faisal road, however, JI organisers stopped the workers to block the traffic.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that all stakeholders were demanding to withdraw the black law for the rights of Karachi but not on the basis of ethnic discrimination.

READ: JOINT OPPOSITION TO MARCH FROM KARACHI TO GHOTKI AGAINST CONTROVERSIAL SINDH LG LAW

The rally was taken from Shahrea Faisal’s Karsaz flyover to Karachi Press Club that has ended at the sit-in venue outside the Sindh Assembly.

Ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami have held two rounds of talks over the contentious Sindh local government law.

A committee of the Sindh government led by provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah had approached the JI leadership for dialogue over the issue.

The third round of talks between the two sides is scheduled for Monday (tomorrow).

