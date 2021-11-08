JI moves SC to investigate Pakistanis named in ‘Pandora Papers’

ISLAMABAD: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Monday moved an application in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking a probe against Pakistani nationals named in the Pandora Papers.

JI emir Sirajul Haq filed the miscellaneous application in the Panama leaks case, requesting the top court to investigate people who, according to the Pandora Papers, own offshore properties.

Speaking outside the SC, the JI chief said as many as 700 Pakistani nationals featured in the Pandora Papers. “The entire Pakistani elite have been named in the Pandora Papers,” he pointed out, demanding that action be taken against them.

He lamented that the PTI government has clipped the National Accountability Buerau’s (NAB) wings and accused it of giving itself an NRO-like concession by promulgating the NAB amendment ordinance.

The “Pandora Papers” investigation — involving some 600 journalists from media — is based on the leak of some 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies around the world.

Some 35 current and former leaders are featured in the documents analyzed by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) — facing allegations ranging from corruption to money laundering and global tax avoidance.

