JI postpones multi-party conference in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has postponed the multi-party conference on political and economic stability in the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The conference was postponed due to the busy schedule of political leadership, said sources within JI.

The JI leadership has informed other parties regarding the postponement of the Round Table conference that was convened in Islamabad on December 28 (Wednesday).

JI chief Siraj-ul-Haq had sent invitations to leaders of federal government, opposition including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and religious parties.

Invitations were sent to Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and other political and religious leaders.

Sources, quoting JI chief, claimed that hateful and provocative speeches against each other should be reduced before the general elections in the country. “It is necessary to improve the country’s political atmosphere for economic stability,” JI sources added.

