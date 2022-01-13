Anti-Sindh LG law sit-in: JI announces to block Sharea Faisal on Sunday

KARACHI: On the 14th day of the sit-in, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced to block arterial Shahrea Faisal road on Sunday after announcing to further pace up its protests against the controversial Sindh local government (LG) law, ARY News reported on Thursday.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced that the arterial Shahrea Faisal will be completed blocked at 3:00 pm on January 16 (Sunday).

During his address to the participants of sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly building, the JI Karachi chief rejected the baseless allegations levelled by some ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders.

READ: MQM-P ANNOUNCES SUPPORT TO JI-LED SIT-IN AGAINST SINDH LG LAW

Naeemur Rehman said that the Sindh government’s committee led by provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah had approached the JI leadership for dialogue on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari. He added that for the past four days, the committee has been missing.

He said that some PPP ministers, either on the behest or keeping the top leadership in the dark, were trying their level best to sabotage the dialogue process.

He further said that the JI’s struggle is aimed at safeguarding the future generations of the country from feudalism.

READ: TALKS, SIT-IN TO CONTINUE SIDE-BY-SIDE UNTIL DEMANDS MET: JI KARACHI CHIEF

He said that the PPP leaders chant the mantra of majority in the Sindh Assembly. He added that it has become an open secret how the majority is acquired in Sindh for the legislative assembly.

The JI leader added that the feudal mindset has taken over the PPP. It has already captured the rural areas of the province and now it has aimed at taking control of urban areas in Sindh, he said.

He talked about lawlessness and corruption in the province and reiterated the demands of the JI. He said that the JI wants parity in the policies for rural and urban areas of the province. If union councils in rural areas are made over 15,000 to 20,000 individuals on an average then the same formula should be used for urban areas to ensure equal utilization of funds.

READ: ANTI-LG LAW SIT-IN: SINDH GOVT DELEGATION HOLDS TALKS WITH JI LEADERS

A large number of women has participated in the sit-in on the 14th day. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including the senior provincial deputy president Amanullah Afridi visited the sit-in.

Comments