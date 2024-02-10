JI staged protest outside ECP provincial office in Karachi

KARACHI: The three political parties including Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) staged a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) provincial office in Karachi, denouncing what they claimed to be electoral rigging in the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

As the results of the general election of 2024 emerged, the political parties staged a protest outside ECP’s provincial office and denounced against the alleged electoral rigging while demanding fair electoral results.

A heavy contingent of police has been deployed around the office of the Provincial ECP office, while officials of the law enforcement agencies also took up positions to control the situation.

Earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) announced sit-in protests outside the ECP office, demanding a thorough review of the results of the general election 2024.

As per the details, all three JI National Assembly candidates raised concerns about the results of the general election 2024 and announced to hold the protest.

The party has submitted formal requests to rectify the results by Form 45, raising concerns about the accuracy and fairness of the election outcome.

Form 45 is a critical document in the election process, and contains the consolidated statement of the results of the count in a polling station.