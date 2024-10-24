JI to challenge 26th Amendment in Court, says Hafiz Naeem

LAHORE: Amir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, announced its party’s decision to challenge the recently passed 26th Constitutional Amendments in Court, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Talking to media after the tree plantation campaign in Lahore, Hafiz Naeem criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its stance, stating that PTI seems to have been trapped on the amendment.

He also questioned PTI’s decision to avoid voting despite agreeing with Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the amendment.

READ: President Zardari signs 26th constitutional amendment into law

Expressing support for the lawyers’ movement, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced that JI will challenge the amendment in court, condemning PDM for damaging the judicial system.

He further questioned PTI’s move if they [members of PTI] not want to join the committee, why did they nominated their candidates for the committee?

On environmental issues, he emphasized the need for more forest cover in Pakistan, urging schools, industries, and universities to promote tree planting campaigns.