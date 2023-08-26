JI to move SC for timely elections

Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Sirajul Haq decided to move Supreme Court (SC) for timely general elections, ARY News reported.

As per details, Head of Jamaat-e-Islami said that the elections should not be delayed from 90 days.

He also announced that JI will hold protests across Pakistan against the increasing prices of electricity and petrol.

JI chief said that the neighboring country India has reached mood but our leaders have increasing inflation for the people.

Read more: All political parties agreed to hold elections on new census data: ECP

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said in a declaration that all political parties had agreed to conduct general elections on new census data.

The election commission issued a declaration after holding consultations with the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) delegation today.

It stated that the Council of Common Interests (CCI) had unanimously approved the 2023 census statistics and all political parties agreed to hold general polls on the basis of new census data.

It is pertinent to mention here that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that general elections are not possible within 90 days.

The Election Commission of Pakistan decided to hold the upcoming general election on the census 2023. The ECP stated that the commission is bound to carry out the delimitation process. The first publication will be on October 9 while the final publication will be on December 14.

The ECP meeting decided to seek assistance from the provincial governments and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) in the delimitation process.