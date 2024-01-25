JI announces sit-in outside Board of Intermediate Education Karachi

KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced a sit-in outside the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BoIEK) to record a protest against the recently announced ‘poor results’ of students.

After the results of matric exams, the ratio of failure is also high in the intermediate exam results.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman alleged the BoIEK of playing with the future of children of the port city.

Rehman alleged that children’s education has been systematically undermined, resulting in their failure due to incompetence and negligence. He stated that the recent results of the Science, Commerce, and Arts groups indicated that over 60pc students have been declared fail.

The JI leader claimed that the students were subjected to malpractices during the examination process, including cheating, paper leaks, and external interference to an extent that even the Metropolitan University, Karachi University, and NED University are no longer considered credible.

Terming it educational terrorism, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman accused the authorities of promoting educational discrimination and questioned whether the ruling class wants Karachi’s youth to turn into ‘street criminals or drug peddlers’.

Furthermore, he criticized the Sindh government for allegedly favoring the Pakistan People’s Party’s agenda and restricting opportunities for Karachi’s youth.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced a protest outside the Intermediate Board office tomorrow at 11 AM, urging students to join and bring their mark sheets.