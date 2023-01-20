Karachi mayor: Hafiz Naeem urges PTI, PPP, other parties to build consensus

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Friday urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and other parties to build consensus for Karachi mayor’s slot, ARY News reported.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman made the statement while addressing a rally in connection with Youm-e-Tashakur being observed by the JI after grabbing success in the Karachi local government (LG) polls.

He invited all political parties to work with JI for the betterment of Karachi.

Hafiz Naeem urged the political parties to join hands with JI for bringing positive change to the metropolis.

He added that JI is not bound to make an alliance with any political party in Karachi but others parties should come forward to join hands with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

The JI Karachi chief ruled out the impression that JI is bound to make an alliance with the PPP to receive funds for Karachi development. He said that JI knows well how to deal with the ruling PPP.

He assured that Jamaat-e-Islami will work with full capacity and more than powers to the LG set-up and continue its struggle to seek more powers to the local bodies. Hafiz Naeem vowed that Jamaat-e-Islami won’t let down the people of Karachi.

Hafiz Naeem said that Jamaat-e-Islami has honest and eligible LG representatives who know how to deliver in feasible and unfeasible situations.

He expressed confidence that Jamaat-e-Islami’s mayor will be elected in Karachi in the coming days.

He also announced holding a meeting with PTI leadership in Karachi and all other political parties with elected LG representatives to build consensus on Karachi mayorship besides inviting them to make joint efforts for bringing a positive change to the port city.

