‘I want to spend my future with her…’: Jibran Nasir opens up on marrying Mansha Pasha after divorce

Social activist Muhammad Jibran Nasir addressed the taboo of marrying actor Mansha Pasha in her second marriage after divorce.

Mansha Pasha and her husband Jibran Nasir were recently seated for a candid tell-all about their relationship, as well as love and life, with a digital magazine, when the latter addressed the taboo of tying the knot with a divorcee woman while it was the first marriage for him.

“It’s not like I grew up with the thought that when I marry someone, it has to be the second marriage for my wife,” said Nasir, when asked about his thought process while marrying Pasha. “Because one grows up in that environment, and goes through the surrounding with societal and peer pressure.”

He continued, “So this maturity came over the time that people do have pasts and relationships, be it in the form of engagement, marriage or just an affair. And when you are not there in someone’s life at some point in time, you cannot just sit and give judgment on their decisions of that time.”

“Speaking of that, even she can have this objection to me ‘Maybe you were not married to anyone but you may had past affairs’, so you cannot judge the person on that,” Nasir explained. “[Important is that] the person you are going to marry, you are in love with her and want to spend the life with.”

“And I want to spend my future with her, so why should I dwell on her past? I should dwell on [our] future [together],” he concluded.

Pertinent to note here that politician and activist Muhammad Jibran Nasir tied the knot with prominent actor Mansha Pasha in 2021.

