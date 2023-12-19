Mansha Pasha wants to work with THIS actor in Bollywood

Film and TV actor Mansha Pasha revealed her favourite Bollywood actor, with whom she would love to work in India.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In her recent chat show appearance on a private news channel, Mansha Pasha said that she would love to share the screen with Indian actor Jaideep Ahlawat (of ‘Paatal Lok’ fame) if given a chance to work across the border.

“I really like him as an actor, and I would love to work with him,” Pasha replied to a fan from the audience. “Because I believe that a great actor lifts up the entire project.”

Notably, the critically acclaimed actor, Jaideep Ahlawat, has carved a niche for himself over the past few years with his impeccable performances in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Raees’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Bard of Blood’, and very recently Netflix’s mystery thriller ‘Jaane Jaan’.

In response to another question, the ‘Surkh Chandni’ actor shared that she had never thought about choosing acting as a profession and was always more interested in behind-the-camera jobs, including direction, production and screenwriting.

Pasha gave credit to senior actor Adnan Siddiqui for spotting an actor in her during one of the jobs and advised her to be in front of the camera.

‘Give him an Oscar’: Jaideep Ahlawat outshines Kareena Kapoor in ‘Jaane Jaan’ reviews