‘Jigra’ director makes surprising comments about Alia Bhatt

Acclaimed filmmaker Vasan Bala, of Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Jigra’, made surprising comments about working with the Bollywood diva.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

‘Jigra’ director Vasan Bala, who previously claimed that film producer Karan Johar sent the half-baked script of their film to Alia Bhatt, which could be one of the factors of its Box Office failure, has now made shocking revelations about the latter, as he shared his experience of working with her.

In a recent interaction with an Indian media outlet, Bala said, “I think every director who I love should get an opportunity to work with Alia Bhatt. They will be spoilt and then unki agli film mein band bajegi (They will suffer in their next film).”

Explaining his stance, the filmmaker furthered, “She has no entourage, nothing, she is always ready. Sometimes, I didn’t even have to communicate how I wanted a scene; a gesture from my end would be enough for her to understand what I needed in that shot.”

Also Read: Alia Bhatt blasts trolls over ‘partially paralysed’ face comments

Notably, co-starring Alia Bhatt with rising actor Vedang Raina, Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’ follows the story of siblings – Satya, who turns hero to break her brother Ankur out of a foreign prison.

With a meagre collection of INR55 crores, against the budget of INR80 crores, the Dussehra release, co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, was dubbed a Box Office flop. The jailbreak thriller also opened to mixed reviews from critics.