‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ star Guillermo Rodriguez joins ‘DWTS’ season 35

Dancing With the Stars is adding some late-night charm to its upcoming season.

On June 17, ABC announced that Guillermo Rodriguez – best known as Jimmy Kimmel’s longtime sidekick on Jimmy Kimmel Live! – will join the cast of Season 35 of the hit dance competition series.

He revealed the news during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, surprising fans with his upcoming move from the studio desk to the ballroom floor.

Guillermo Rodriguez first began working for the late-night show as a security guard before being brought on as Kimmel’s on-air sidekick. Over the years, Rodriguez has become a fan favorite for his comedic segments, red carpet appearances, and high-profile moments alongside Kimmel, including the Oscars.

With his casting, Rodriguez becomes the fourth celebrity officially announced for Season 35, joining Savannah Bananas baseball player Jackson Olson, Summer House star Ciara Miller and The Traitors runner-up Maura Higgins.

Miller and Higgins were previously announced during Hulu’s Get Real House event in April. More celebrity contestants and professional dancers will be revealed on September 2 on Good Morning America.

Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars will premiere this fall on ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming the following day on Hulu.