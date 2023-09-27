‘They thought I was in character…’: Jimmy Shergill shares a fun anecdote about ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ 

Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill, who played a brief yet pivotal role in the blockbuster comedy-drama ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’, recalled a fun anecdote about the shooting.

Jimmy Shergill, who essayed the impactful character of Zaheer (a terminally ill patient and friend of the titular Munna Bhai) in the film and had an entire song picturised on him, recalled his shooting experience where he would actually go to sleep in the hospital bed and crew thought he was immersed in the character.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Shergill shared, “In the daytime, I was shooting for a film called Agnipankh at the airbase in Pune and after the sun went down, I used to pack up from there and reach Film City in Mumbai where Munna Bhai’s set was put.”

He continued, “When these guys were setting up the lights, I would wear the hospital clothes and would sleep on that bed because I knew I would have to shoot the entire night.”

“They would wake me up when the shot was ready. Since I had to look sick, there was no stress that after waking up, I have to sit for makeup. Logon ko aisa lag raha tha ki ‘waah kya character mein hai’ (People thought I was completely immersed in my character), but I was actually sleeping,” explained the ‘Mohabbatein’ star.

“This continued for a few days.”

One of the most-watched and loved comedy films of Indian cinema, ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’, starring eminent actors Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in lead roles, was written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

The cult hit was a major critical and commercial success upon release in 2003, and went on to bag several big honours including a prestigious National Film Award.

The sequel ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ was released in 2006.

