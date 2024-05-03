Jinnah House attack: Arrest warrants issued against nine suspects

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Friday issued non-bailable warrants against nine suspects including a woman in the Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported.

ATC Judge Arshad Ahmed heard the case and expressed displeasure over the absence of nine accused. The ATC issued non-bailable warrants and directed the police to arrest and produce the suspects before it on May 15.

The warrants were issued against Robina Rizwan, Ataur Rehman, Abdur Rehman, Ikramullah, Abdul Hadi, Amanullah, Ali Hassan, Shahbaz Siddique and Mian Ibad

According to police, the accused were involved in attacking and ransacking the Jinnah House on May 9. The Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, also known as Jinnah House, came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

Earlier, the ATC granted bail to 19 accused in a case pertaining to the attack on Jinnah House on May 9.

According to the details, the ATC heard bail pleas of 214 suspects nominated in the case. The ATC judge however granted bail to 19 accused including Naveed Feroz, Muhammad Akram, Altaf Hussain, Bilal Fayyaz, and Muhammad Kamran.

The ATC approved bail pleas against surety bonds of Rs100,000 each.