Jinnah House attack case: 50pc of suspects still at large

LAHORE: The police record has revealed that 50% of suspects including the prime accused are still at large in the Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to Lahore police records, only 151 suspects were arrested who carried out vandalism inside the Jinnah House, whereas, only 425 out of 1400 suspects were arrested who spread chaos outside the building.

The records stated that the identification of 185 persons is still unknown who carried out vandalism inside the building, whereas, the authorities managed to identify 915 suspects who held protests outside the Jinnah House.

It further showed that only 38% of suspects were arrested who damaged the property after entering the building, whereas, only 30% of suspects were arrested who attacked the building from outside.

Prominent politicians including Hammad Azhar, Zubair Niazi, Hassaan Niazi and others were not arrested yet despite being nominated as prime suspects in the incident. Moreover, the trials of 28 suspects have been shifted to military courts.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.