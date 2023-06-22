Jinnah House attack: PTI’s Sanam Javed Khan, others’ bail pleas rejected

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore rejected the bail pleas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists Sanam Javed Khan, Khadija Shah, Aliya Hamza and 197 others in Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported.

As per details, anti-terrorism court judge Ejaz Ahmad Bhuttar announce the verdict on 230- suspects in the Jinnah House attack case and rejected the bail pleas of PTI activists Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed Khan Tayyaba Raja and 197 others.

Whereas, the bail pleas of 33 other suspects were accepted and the court ordered to release of them against the surety bonds of Rs 0.1 million each.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed Khan and 12 other women leaders were sent on physical remand over the Jinnah House attack case.

The court sent former PTI MNA Aliya Hamza and women activists including Khadija Shah, Sanam Javed Khan and others on five-day physical remand in the Jinnah House attack case.

The court stated that PTI women will stay in police custody from sunrise till sunset for inquiry. They will be kept in judicial custody after sunset.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.