Sanam Javed Khan, other PTI women sent on physical remand

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed Khan and 12 other women leaders sent on physical remand over the Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court sent former PTI MNA Aliya Hamza and women activists including Khadija Shah, Sanam Javed Khan and others on five-day physical remand in the Jinnah House attack case.

The court stated that PTI women will stay in police custody from sunrise till sunset for inquiry. They will be kept in judicial custody after sunset.

Furthermore, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women activists and leaders will be presented before the court on June 8.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) female workers including Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed Khan and Tayyaba Raja denied torture or any rape attempt in jail.

Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed Khan and Tayyaba in their informal talk denied any type of torture in the jail and also refuted the claims of the former prime minister and PTI chief about rape.

Sanam Javed Khan said they have not done anything wrong and termed keeping them in jail an ‘injustice.’

It is pertinent to mention that several PTI members including senior leadership were arrested after the May 9 violence following the arrest of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

