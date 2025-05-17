Jinnah House attack case: ATC to indict 267 accused on May 24

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has scheduled the indictment of suspects in the Jinnah House attack case for May 24, 2025, ARY News reported.

According to reports, ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gull conducted the Jinnah House attack case hearing at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where the court proceedings were held under tight security.

During the hearing, the court distributed copies of the charge sheets among 267 accused individuals, setting the stage for formal indictment.

Key political figures, including PTI Dr Yasmin Rashid, were present during the hearing, and their attendance was officially recorded.

Other prominent individuals such as Aliya Hamza and Khadijah Shah also appeared before the court as part of the ongoing jail trial.

The case revolves around the violent protests and alleged vandalism that took place at the Jinnah House, a significant military installation, last year.

The suspects are facing serious charges under Pakistan’s anti-terrorism laws.

The upcoming hearing on May 24 is expected to witness the formal framing of charges against all accused, following which the trial will proceed in full swing.

Earlier, om December 11, 2024 a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe Jinnah House Attack case declared eight Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers including females, innocent in the case.

As per details, Admin Judge of ATC, Manzar Ali Gul heard the case in which JIT presented its report.

The JIT in its report stated that eight PTI workers namely, Tauseef Khanum, Saeeda, Ayub, Sarwat Shahid, Nadira Umar, Waheedur Rehman, Sajid Prince, Bilal Farhan and Farooq are innocent and they were not involved in attack over Jinnah House on May 9, 2023.

The PTI workers were booked in a case at Sarwar Road police station following May 9 riots that took place after arrest of the former prime minister Imran Khan.