Jinnah House attack case: Eight PTI workers including females declared innocent

LAHORE: Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe Jinnah House Attack case on Wednesday declared eight Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers including females, innocent in the case.

As per details, Admin Judge of ATC, Manzar Ali Gul heard the case in which JIT presented its report.

The JIT in its report stated that eight PTI workers namely, Tauseef Khanum, Saeeda, Ayub, Sarwat Shahid, Nadira Umar, Waheedur Rehman, Sajid Prince, Bilal Farhan and Farooq are innocent and they were not involved in attack over Jinnah House on May 9, 2023.

The PTI workers were booked in a case at Sarwar Road police station following May 9 riots that took place after arrest of the former prime minister Imran Khan.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.