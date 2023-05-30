Jinnah House attack: Imran Khan offers to join probe via video link

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday skipped an appearance at the joint investigation team (JIT) – constituted to probe the Jinnah House attack case as the former premier offered to be interrogated through video link, ARY News reported.

According to details, the representatives of the former prime minister – Advocates Ali Ijaz Buttar and Naeem Haider Panjhuta – appeared before the investigation team and submitted a written response to the summons – issued a day earlier.

In his reply to the summons, Imran Khan cited “reports from credible sources” that he could be attacked during public appearances and while joining the investigation. He mentioned the he was also supposed to appear before the court today in this regard.

The PTI chief reiterated that he was in the ‘illegal’ custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) the day events occurred. “I am fully cooperating despite registration of bogus cases”, the reply reads.

He further said that he was ready to join investigation despite the ‘violation of fundamental rights’, adding that he was authorising Ali Ijaz and Naeem Haider to appear and participate in the investigation.

Khan also requested that he be allowed to join the probe via a video link from his house or sent a questionnaire containing precise questions/ queries for the purpose. “In the alternative, I am also available in person at Zaman Park,” the reply reads.

A day earlier, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) summoned PTI chief Imran Khan in connection with a probe into the Jinnah House attack on May 9.

The PTI chief was summoned by the JIT head Deputy Inspector General Kamran Adil at DIG Investigation Office Qila Gujjar Singh.

The Punjab government had constituted 10 separate JITs for probing into May 9 incidents. Khan had been nominated in different cases lodged at several police stations including Sarwar Road and Shadman.

On May 27, Punjab Home Department constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe vandalism and arson at Corp Commander House (Jinnah House) in Lahore on May 9.

According to a notification issued by the department, SSP Investigation Iqbal Town Aqeela Niaz Naqvi has been appointed as the convener of the JIT.

The JIT includes four other officers of the provincial police force, the notification stated.

Several PTI leaders and workers had allegedly attacked the Jinnah House after they entered the vicinity to protest against the arrest of their party Chairman Imran Khan on May 9.

Police had also arrested Rizwan Zia, son of Major (retired) Ziaul Hassan, who remained IGP Punjab and Sindh, in the Jinnah House attack case.