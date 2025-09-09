Jinnah Sindh Medical University postpones September 9 exam

In view of possible rains in Karachi, the paper of Jinnah Sindh Medical University has postponed today’s paper, ARY News reported

University Registrar Dr. Azam Khan has issued a notification in this regard.

The notification says that the university and its constituent colleges and institutes are bound to implement work-from-home arrangements.

Online classes will continue as per the schedule, Registrar Azam Khan said in the notification.

The exams to be held on September 9, 2025, have been postponed until the revised dates are announced, the registrar said.

Karachi experienced widespread rainfall on Tuesday, with several parts of the city receiving light to moderate showers.

According to reports, rain lashed key areas including Shahrah-e-Faisal, Tariq Road, Saddar, and M.A. Jinnah Road, Scheme 33, Safoora Chowrangi, causing slow traffic movement in some stretches.

Showers were also reported in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and University Road, while residents of Nazimabad, SITE Area, Orangi Town, and adjoining localities experienced similar downpours.

The rainfall brought much-needed respite from the heat but also raised concerns over waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Municipal authorities have been put on alert to address possible drainage issues as the spell of monsoon showers continues across Karachi.