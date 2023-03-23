JIT constituted to probe ‘PTI attack’ on Islamabad judicial complex

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘attack’ on judicial complex in Islamabad during the appearance of party chairman Imran Khan on March 18, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced that Additional Inspector-General (AIF) Punjab Special Branch Zulfiqar Hamid will head the JIT, constituted to probe ‘PTI attack’ on courts and law enforcement agencies deployed at judicial complex when former premier Imran Khan was due to appear.



“The constituted JIT will conduct a transparent investigation against the criminals,” Rana Sanaullah said, adding that it will submit a challan to court within 14 days.

The interior minister further said that the ‘terrorists’ have attacked the courts and challenged the writ of state, alleging that the PTI chief had planned a ‘deliberate attack’

Terrorists have attacked the courts, they will be brought to justice, Imran Niazi made deliberate preparations and attacks.

Judicial complex chaos

The Judicial Complex of Islamabad on Saturday turned into a battlefield during the appearance of the PTI Chairman before court in Toshakhana case.

Read More: Imran Khan booked under terror charges for judicial complex chaos

The federal police claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers set police vehicles on fire as law enforcers clashed with party workers during former premier Imran Khan’s appearance in Toshakhana case at Islamabad’s Judicial Complex.

Islamabad police also claimed that the PTI workers and supporters attacked the police with petrol bombs and tear gas was also fired at police.

In a tweet posted early Sunday morning, it said: “Fifty-two policemen were injured from incited workers pelting stones at the officials of Islamabad Capital Police and other assisting forces at the appearance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the Judicial Complex.”

Later, the capital police registered a case against PTI chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders for attacking, vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex during former premier appearance.

The FIR stated that the leaders of a “political party” were leading the mob, adding that they provoked the people, which led to vandalism. An attempt was made to attack the Federal Judicial Complex and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) under a plan, it said.

Comments