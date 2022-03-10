JKT group announces dissociation from ministers who met PM Imran Khan

LAHORE: The Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) group has announced its dissociation from the provincial ministers who met Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The spokesperson of the JKT group said in the statement today that the provincial ministers including Asif Nakai and Akhtar Malik were no longer part of the like-minded group led by Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Saeed Akbar Noorani, the lawmaker of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Punjab Assembly from JKT group, added that Samsam Bukhari and Hashim Dogar were not members of the group anymore.

READ: ALEEM KHAN TO MEET JAHANGIR TAREEN IN LONDON

The lawmaker said that the decision of dissociating from the said members was taken on the instructions of Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan met two provincial ministers, Sardar Asif Nakai and Samsam Bukhari from the Jahangir Tareen group during his visit to Lahore amid the political developments in Punjab province.

The prime minister during the meeting said that it was for the first time that development projects were launched across the Punjab province, contrary to the past when the entire budget was spent on particular cities.

READ: PM IMRAN KHAN DECIDES TO REPLACE PUNJAB CM USMAN BUZDAR

“The government’s top priority is the development of cities which were neglected in the past,” PM Imran Khan said besides also discussing political development and uplift projects in the ministries of Sardar Asif Nakai and Samsam Bukhari.

Cracks have emerged within the Jahangir Tareen group after Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Jahangir Tareen group Khurram Laghari has rejected the minus-Usman Buzdar formula.

In a statement, Khurram Laghari said that the decision could be of a single person and not by all. “I stand with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar,” he said and added he does not support minus-Buzdar.

READ: GOVT DECIDES TO WRAP UP NO-TRUST MOVE AHEAD OF OIC MEETING

Earlier today, Punjab Minister for Energy Akhtar Malik had refused to join hands with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan.

Sources familiar with the development said that three provincial lawmakers have refused to join ranks of Aleem Khan. Akhtar Malik said that he would not leave the party during a difficult time.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 40 MPAs of PTI in the Punjab Assembly have expressed their full confidence in the leadership of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

Comments