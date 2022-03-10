PM Imran Khan meets Punjab ministers from Tareen group

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan who is visiting Lahore amid political developments in Punjab province on Thursday met two provincial ministers, Sardar Asif Nakai and Samsam Bukhari, who were part of the Jahangir Tareen group, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister during the meeting said that it was for the first time that development projects were launched across the Punjab province, contrary to the past when the entire budget was spent on particular cities.

“The government’s top priority is the development of cities which were neglected in the past,” PM Imran Khan said besides also discussing political development and uplift projects in the ministries of Sardar Asif Nakai and Samsam Bukhari.

Cracks have emerged within the Jahangir Tareen group after Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Jahangir Tareen group Khurram Laghari has rejected the minus-Usman Buzdar formula.

In a statement, Khurram Laghari said that the decision could be of a single person and not by all. “I stand with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar,” he said and added he does not support minus-Buzdar.

Earlier today, Punjab Minister for Energy Akhtar Malik had refused to join hands with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan.

Sources familiar with the development said that three provincial lawmakers have has refused to join ranks of Aleem Khan. Akhtar Malik said that he would not leave the party during a difficult time.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 40 MPAs of PTI in the Punjab Assembly have expressed their full confidence in the leadership of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

The Punjab CM said they are united against opposition and his doors are open for every MPA as he is chief executive of the province.

