Six more PTI parliamentarians to join Tareen group, sources

Lahore: Six more parliamentarians from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have decided to join The Jahangir Tareen group, sources say.

According to details, the members contacted Tareen via mobile and ensured their support to the group.

Sources say that the six members would meet with Tareen on Friday and officially announced their affiliation to the Tareen group.

In a major development, on Monday, senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan had also announced to join the Jahangir Tareen group.

The announcement had come after a sitting of Aleem Khan and like-minded members at the Tareen’s residence to discuss the developing political situation.

The former senior minister Punjab had expressed reservations over the Buzdar government. He had said that the Punjab government had failed in delivering to the masses. He said he had become active after meeting with over 40 Punjab MPAs.

The group in a press conference on March 8th had demanded the removal of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, which the PM had rejected.

