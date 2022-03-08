Minus-Buzdar: JKT group’s sole condition for talks

LAHORE: The Jahangir Tareen group has said that talks will proceed after the acceptance of the minus-Buzdar formula by the federal government, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A member of Jahangir Tareen like-minded group, Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial said during a press conference in Lahore today that they have given authority to Jahangir Tareen for taking the final decision.

“Different political parties have contacted us and an important session of our group is going to be held tomorrow (Wednesday) to decide on the next strategy. The number of members in Jahangir Tareen group is at the third position in the Punjab Assembly.”

READ: FOREIGN HANDS BEHIND NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION, REVEALS JUI MNA

Langrial said that JKT group is agreed on proceeding talks on the basis of minus-Buzdar formula. “Jahangir Tareen group is a strong alliance and it is like a family. All members of the group will agree on the decision of Jahangir Tareen.”

“Aleem Khan joined our group yesterday and he was also told for respecting all decisions taken by Tareen. It is not a rebellious movement and there is no hurdle. We have brought forward a mandate. We are thinking best for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while keeping in view of all outcomes,” said Nauman Langrial.

PM rejects minus-Buzdar formula

Prime Minister Imran Khan Khan has rejected the demands of PTI’s JKT group after they demanded to replace Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

READ: PM IMRAN KHAN HINTS AT KEEPING BUZDAR AS PUNJAB CM

As per details, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry called on PM Imran Khan in Islamabad to convey the demands of the JKT group.

JKT group wants replacement of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, sources privy to the development said. “I will not replace Usman Buzdar,” PM Khan replied after listening to the demands from Fawad Chaudhry and Imran Ismail.

Buzdar will continue working as Punjab CM, Imran Khan said.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Imran had expressed his support for Punjab chief minister (CM) Usman Buzdar and said it will not be easy to replace him.

According to ARY News, the premier had signalled that Usman Bazdar will not be removed from his post. He said that no one else has done as much work as Usman Buzdar did while being the chief executive of Punjab.

Comments