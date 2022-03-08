Foreign hands behind no-confidence motion, reveals JUI MNA

ISLAMABAD: A Member of the National Assembly (MNA) of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) has revealed that foreign hands were involved in the no-confidence motion, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A JUI MNA has assured his support to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government from Balochistan province. He claimed that foreign hands were involved in the opposition’s no-confidence motion.

The NA lawmaker from JUI said in a statement that he could be part of a movement sponsored by the foreign powers.

Earlier in the day, the joint opposition has submitted a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly secretariat.

The informed sources said that the opposition also filed a requisition notice seeking a session of the lower house of Parliament to table the no-confidence motion.

More than 100 lawmakers from the opposition parties have signed the no-confidence motion, sources said.

PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, PPP’s Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri and JUI-F’s Shahida Akhtar Ali submitted the no-trust motion before NA Secretariat.

‘Govt not going anywhere’

Following the latest developments, Prime Minister Imran Khan said today the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is not going anywhere and the opposition’s no-trust motion against him will fail.

He said this while talking to digital media journalists here in Islamabad.

While commenting on the no-confidence motion submitted by joint opposition against the prime minister in the National Assembly today, PM Imran Khan said: “It will be the opposition’s last move and they will face defeat.”

The premier said that many foreign hands are supporting opposition parties, adding that his government has prepared a strategy to thwart the opposition’s all ploys.

Talking on Jahangir Tareen group, the premier said that he knows Tareen very well and the disgruntled PTI leader would never support “corrupt” political leaders. Imran Khan further said that Army fully stands with Pakistan.

